OSWL to organize cultural evening on Ahmad ibn Majid

Muscat: The History Committee in the Omani Society for Writers and Literates (OSWL) will organize on ZOOM and its accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, a cultural evening entitled “Science of the Sea and the Art of Navigation between Urjuza (A poem written in Rajaz meter) and the Tempest – Shihab Al Din Ahmad ibn Majid.”

The evening will be presented tonight (Monday December 21) by Dr Bassam al Khatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Sultanate.

The evening, to be moderated by Dr Salim al Hinai, Head of the History Committee at OSWL, will include an introduction to the Arab-Muslim traveller and seafarer Shihab Al Din Ahmad ibn Majid.

Dr Bassam al Khatib will provide a comprehensive detail about ibn Majid’s life, his relationship with the sea, sailing and geography, in addition to his contributions to marine science, navigation and geography, as well as his literary writings. –ONA

