OSSA launches e-database for school sports members

Adil al Balushi –

Muscat, Sept 7 –

The Oman School Sports Association (OSSA) recently launched the electronic database for all its members at schooling sports. The e-database featured details of all the sporting teachers, supervisors and specialists in different areas. The electronic platform will ease the process for the OSSA officials to deal with its stakeholders and partners. It will also aim to prepare future programmes that match in developing the career path of the sporting persons. Moreover, it is a supported tool for preparing a general database that included specialised members in different fields including coaching and umpiring.

Ahmed bin Darwish al Balushi, the General Secretary of the OSSA said that the new platform will classify the sporting teachers and supervisors in areas of refereeing and umpiring under title of “Database of Schooling Sports members”. “We are delighted with the announcement of this project and I hope to accomplish all the set objectives in near future. This electronic database aims in developing of the project to strengthen the relation of OSSA with all its stakeholders including the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC),” he said. The OSSA official added in his statement that through this project our members will receive the right skills and experience with best exposure in coaching and umpiring from the specialists. “ There will be a series of workshops and webinars in different areas that will support our members to have the required technical growth and development.,” he pointed out. The classification of the members according to their majors and favourite sports is the main element for this database. “The recently launched database will expedite the process of reaching the desired data through the developed searching to the required sporting major. It also will provide the necessary assistance for the association in providing the right development for the national personnel,” he ended. As many as 435 participants took part in the initial online sporting awareness programme that organised by the OSSA since first of August. The programme which will end in October delivered more than 41 webinars in different sporting courses in athletics, swimming, table tennis, sporting media and other majors.

