Osool Poultry Company to start operation next January

Muscat: Osool Poultry Company will start the production by mid-January 2021 with the readiness of the first production farms in the project. The company was established with the participation and partnership among governmental and private institutions and companies from inside and outside the Sultanate with a capital investment of RO 61.5 million.

This project, considered one of the promising strategic projects, aims largely to achieve high self-sufficiency and enhance food security in the Sultanate by raising poultry feeders and producing annually 150 million hatching eggs to be marketed locally for white-meat-producing companies, in addition to exporting part of the quantities abroad in the near future.

Eng Mohammed Suhail al Shanfari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Osool Poultry Company, said in a statement, “The project is one of the mega and unique projects in the Middle East. It is built on an area of 47 square kilometres in Al Ghaftain, in the Wilayat of Haima. The project contributes significantly to achieving the government’s efforts and goals targeting economic diversification, development of governorates, and creating job opportunities for Omani citizens in various fields and specializations”.

He also said that the project is progressing as per the plan and objectives set by the Board of Directors. He added that 88 per cent of the project has been completed and that the actual operation of one of the farms will start by mid-January. He added that other farms will gradually be ready for operation.

Dr Hadi Mohsen al Lawati, General Manager of the company, said “Osool Poultry Company consists of 6 breeding farms with 72 hen coops, in addition to 12 production farms with 144 hen coops; all are divided into three land plots with an area of 15 square kilometres for each plot. The fourth plot is allocated to the main building and other facilities of the company”. –ONA