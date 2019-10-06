OSMC holds workshop on obesity’s dangers

MUSCAT: The workshop on ‘Obesity Risks to Women’s Health’, organised by the Oman Sports Medicine Committee, began at the Oman Olympic Academy on Sunday. The workshop was patronised by Sanaa al Busaidi, Chairman of Oman Women’s Sports Committee, in presence of Dr Mahmoud bin Saif al Jufaili, Chairman of Oman Sports Medicine Committee, and Sadaa bint Salem al Ismailia, Member of OOC Board of Directors.

The workshop, presented by Dr Dede Mahmoud, a Singaporean physiotherapist and nutritionist, focuses on the importance of reducing obesity as it has increased significantly in the recent period among all ages. It aims to spread community awareness about obesity’s dangers to the health as well as the ways of treatment and prevention.

