Oslo refuses another Norwegian Air bailout

OSLO: Norway’s government refused on Monday to mount another bailout for struggling low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle which said the “slap in the face” meant its future was uncertain. “Norwegian asked for help in the billions (of kroner) and the government believes, that in the current situation, this is not the best use of taxpayer money,” Commerce and Industry Minister Iselin Nybo said. “Such aid could also be deemed anti-competitive,” he added in a statement. — AFP

Related