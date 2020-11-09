Business 

Oslo refuses another Norwegian Air bailout

Oman Observer

OSLO: Norway’s government refused on Monday to mount another bailout for struggling low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle which said the “slap in the face” meant its future was uncertain. “Norwegian asked for help in the billions (of kroner) and the government believes, that in the current situation, this is not the best use of taxpayer money,” Commerce and Industry Minister Iselin Nybo said. “Such aid could also be deemed anti-competitive,” he added in a statement. — AFP

You May Also Like

Oil dips as surging supply counters cuts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil dips as surging supply counters cuts

Uber picks Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Uber picks Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Paying tab for Japan Inc’s free lunch on overtime

Oman Observer Comments Off on Paying tab for Japan Inc’s free lunch on overtime