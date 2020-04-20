OSC transports 22k containers to Sultanate on its direct route to India

Muscat: The Oman Shipping Company (OSC), one of the Asyad Group companies, announced that since the beginning of this year, it has transported more than 22,000 containers on the shipping lines linking the Indian and Omani ports with the Gulf ports.

This comes as part of the efforts of Asyad Group to strengthen direct export and import from the countries of origin and provide solutions to traders from the Sultanate.

The company indicated that more than 4,200 regular containers and 100 refrigerated containers were purchased and rented for direct operation and the local import and export service. It confirmed its technical and commercial ability to expand and meet the demands of the traders according to the market’s need, and that communication is made directly between the merchants, importers and Asyad’s commercial team.

It is worth mentioning that Oman Shipping Company owns a fleet consisting of 55 ships connecting ports of the Sultanate with the ports of the world, transporting general, bulk and liquid cargo and containers.

Marafi has also launched new lines between Iran and both Sultan Qaboos Port and Al Suwaiq Port. The Sultanate’s ports are connected with 86 ports in 40 countries, operating 200 journeys a week. –ONA