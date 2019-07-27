OSC to hold Oman Open squash tourney from Aug 1

Adil Al Balushi –

MUSCAT, July 27 –

Oman Squash Committee (OSC) is gearing up to organise Oman Open Squash Tournament 2019 during August 1 to 3 at the indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

This edition of tournament will feature four categories including senior category, Under-17, Under-15 and Under-13 for men. With the tournament, the OSC is hoping to increase the number of Squash players in the Sultanate.

A similar tournament will take place for women during August 5 to 6 at the same venue. The OSC is assured of participation of women squash players as the Sultanate have many talented women players in this sport.

The OSC organising committee has decided to open the registration for the tournament without fees to encourage everyone to take part in the championship. The registration for the tournament can be done through website: www.squashoman.com

Many cash prizes are awaiting the top winners as part of the encouragement for the players to participate in the tournament.

The OSC aims from this tournament to provide a proper platform for Omani players to compete and exchange their technical experience. The technical team of OSC will identify the potential athletes to form the Sultanate team in the near future to take part in the regional and international squash events.

Since the formation of OSC, the board members are striving to boost the sport among different categories. Efforts are on to upgrade the technical level of the local players and support them to compete in international level.

Eng Fahad bin Hamed al Hinai, Chairman of OSC, said that the Oman Open Squash tournament is the first formal step for OSC to begin their serious work for development of this sport in the Sultanate. “We have series of tournaments and events to be done within the year of 2019. The agenda for the existing year is set and we are targeting different categories including the senior and junior levels. We will work closely with our strategic partners including Ministry of Sports Affairs and related entities to our sports in order to achieve all our goals and objectives,” Al Hinai added.

