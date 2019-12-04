Orthopaedic World Congress begins today

MUSCAT: The 40th Orthopaedic World Congress will kick off on Thursday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the patronage of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The conference, organised by the International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT) in partnership with the Pan Arab Orthopaedic Association, is supported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Tourism.

The conference will be experiencing the participation of about 3,000 orthopaedic consultants and experts, physiologists, nursing staff and technicians from the Sultanate, the GCC and Arab countries, and different world’s countries.

In all, 350 international experts in the field of orthopaedic trauma surgery will be lecturing during the event.

Throughout three days, the conference’s scientific programme will address spectrum of topics presenting several scientific working papers of the various orthopaedic specialties including trauma and surgeries of spine, Hip Dysplasia and Pediatrics, Sports Medicine, Road Safety and Injury Prevention. — ONA

