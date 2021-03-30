Orient take on Maniz Azad, Aflag face Pitspot in finals

MUSCAT: Orient Travels thrashed Douglas OHI in the semifinal of the Senior Knockout tournament by 75 runs at Muscat Municipality ground 1, setting up a title showdown on April 2 at the same venue with Maniz Azad, who won a walkover against Al Hail CT A in the other semifinal on March 26 in Al Amerat.

The Junior Knockout final will see Aflag Group taking on Pitspot at Muscat Municipality ground 2 the same day.

Orient Travels posted an imposing total of 199 for 8 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by Adil Khan (80), Gurvir Singh (47) and Nadeem Karamat (32). Abdul Rehman was the pick of OHI bowlers, taking 4 for 36.

Facing a big total, OHI failed to rise to the occasion, folding up for a dismal 124 in the final over. Mohsin Alimamad top-scored with 26. Ihsan Khan, Gurvir and Nadeem Karamat all bagged two wickets each.

Arif bowls Aflag to vital win

Mohammed Arif Khattak’s superb 3 for 27 was instrumental in Aflag Group’s 5-wicket win over Israr Ghala in the first semifinal of the Junior Knockout tournament at Muscat Municipality ground 3 on Friday.

Invited to bat first, Israr Ghala scored 171 all out in 20 overs with Muhammed Sagheer (43) and Muhammed Abubakar (39) making major contributions. Apart from Arif’s brilliant bowling, Arnold Lewis and Junaid Iqbal bowled well too, taking two wickets each.

Determined to make the most of the opportunity to reach the final, Aflag batted well to surpass the total in the final over, scoring 173 for 5 thanks to vital knocks from Farrukh Jamal (34), Haris Alam (31) and Thyagu Subramanian (27).

Moosa, Fasil star in Pitspot victory

In the other Junior Knockout semifinal, Mohazin Moosa’s crucial 40 and Valiyapee Fasil’s 3 for 26 were the highlights of Pitspot’s thrilling 4-wicket victory against Vanderlande at Muscat Municipality ground 4 on Friday.

Fasil’s superb spell was the reason Vanderlande was restricted to 151 for 8 despite a solid 63 by Barathwaj Vinayagam.

Pitspot’s successful chase was led by Mohazin’s 28-ball 40 and Wajid’s 32 off 29 as they sealed victory in 19.4 overs, scoring 152 for 6. Rahul Chadha took 2 for 30.

BRIEF SCORES

Ist semifinal – Knockout Senior

Orient Travels/Gitacs 199 for 8 in 20 overs (Adil Khan 80 – 9×4, 1×6, Gurvir Singh 47 – 4×4, 3×6, Nadeem Karamat 32 – 2×4. Abdul Rehman 4-36) thrashed Douglas OHI 124 all out in 19.4 overs (Mohsin Alimamad 26 – 2×4, Santosh Wishwakar 25 – 4×4, Abhishek Rai 24 – 4×4. Ihsan Khan 2-21, Gurvir Singh 2-22, Nadeem Karamat 2-26) by 75 runs.

2nd semifinal – Knockout Senior

Maniz Azad International reached the final as Al Hail CT A did not turn up for the game.

Ist semifinal – Knockout Junior

Israr Ghala 171 all out in 19.3 overs (Muhammed Sagheer 43 – 4×4, Muhammed Abubakar 39 – 3×4, 1×6, Mohammed Wajid 31 – 5×4, 1×6. Mohammed Arif Khattak 3-27, Arnold Lewis 2-22, Junaid Iqbal 2-23) lost to Aflag Group 173 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Farrukh Jamal 34 – 5×4, Haris Alam 31 – 3×4, Thyagu Subramanian 27 – 1×4, 1×6) by 5 wickets.

2nd semifinal – Knockout Junior

Vanderlande 151 for 8 in 20 overs (Barathwaj Vinayagam 63 – 5×3, 1×6, Sebastian Ciril 31 – 3×4, Asfak Ahamed 29 – 2×4. Valiyapee Fasil 3-26, Aneesh Chaziyottil 2-35) lost to Pitspot 152 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Mohazin Moosa 40 – 3×4, Wajid Ali 32 – 3×4, Gopakumar Gopala 24 – 3×4. Rahul Chadha 2-30) by 4 wickets.