Oral care during Ramadhan

For the second time in a stretch, we are going through the holy month during the pandemic and caring for physical health as well as mental health is of paramount importance.

Fasting combined with summer heat and wearing of masks will certainly have an impact on your oral health. Combating dehydration is particularly important in avoiding bad breath.

“In addition to drinking plenty of liquids and avoiding salt, caffeine, during non-fasting hours are measures to prevent a dry mouth,” says Dr Anver Sabil.

Wearing masks constantly has created a new oral condition, which is being called ‘Mask mouth’. Wearing masks leads to breathing through your mouth and can lead to mouth dryness which in turn will cause an increase in Oral bacteria.

“Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and fresh juices and avoid carbonated drinks. Try to control your water intake during non-fasting hours, that is do not drink all your water right after Iftar or during/after suhoor. But instead drink a small amount of water every half an hour or at least 8 glasses distributed in small quantities,” adds Dr Sabil.

“The most neglected amongst all is the Oral Health during the month whereas not eating and drinking anything for a long time causes dehydration which builds the bacteria in the mouth which are responsible for foul breath,” says Dr Saiprabha Sivakumar Inika, General Dentist, Modern Al Salama Polyclinic.

According to dentists, maintaining oral hygiene is recommended and being careful about hygiene and cleanliness is part of faith.

Brushing your teeth twice daily during this holy month will suffice your oral health. You can always brush your teeth outside the fasting period. It may be done after dinner or before going to sleep and most importantly after suhoor.

Dr Shameer Parambil, Dental Surgeon at Al Eman dental Centre advises diabetic patients to rinse their mouth twice a day with chlorhexidine mouthwash to prevent gum disease.

“It is also advised to get a thorough check-up done before or during the holy month to make sure your gum health is not affected during fasting. Also, those who use dentures make sure that you clean them properly using antiseptic solution as uncleaned dentures are a reason of decay and bad breath,” advises Dr Shameer Parambil.

Cut down on the intake of coffee, tea, soda and other caffeinated drinks as they dehydrate your body, instead; drink plenty of water, juices and soups. Also avoid fried, spicy and salty food as it leads to dehydration.

The traditional way to keep breath fresh; Use miswak sticks to clean teeth as it helps to control the formation of dental plaque and you will feel fresh throughout the day.

Last but not the least, Ramadhan is the best period to quit smoking isas people refrain from smoking during the fasting hours and it would also be a great step towards your overall health as well.