OQ names new Acting Group CEO

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of OQ, the global integrated energy group of the Sultanate, has announced that Talal bin Hamid al Awfi, Chief Executive – Commercial, will take on the additional role of Group CEO of the wholly government-owned energy conglomerate.

It follows the resignation of incumbent Group CEO Musab al Mahrouqi who leaves the organisation on March 31, 2021.

The latter had assumed his current role in December 2018 with the task of integrating the erstwhile Oman Oil Group and the country’s refining flagship Orpic.

“We would like to inform that OQ’s Board of Directors has decided to designate and assign GCEO authorities and responsibilities to Talal bin Hamid al Awfi in addition to his current responsibilities with immediate effect,” said OQ in a post on Wednesday.

“The Board has also expressed its thanks and appreciation to Musab al Mahrouqi for his dedication and hard work throughout his journey with the company. We wish him success in his future endeavours,” it added.

