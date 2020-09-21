Opportunity to start afresh

No calendar year would have dramatically changed the course of the world or the way, we do things like 2020.

While the pandemic has been challenging for members of the family staying under one roof for months and hours without going out or without work, it also gives a scope to find ways to stay positive or happy.

It led to many calling for a reset to 2019, which in no way was an exceptional period or being fast-tracked to 2021.

While some of the changes that took place are to be welcomed, the sudden turn of events would have created discomfort, especially at the individual level. It took a virus to fast-track work from home, online shopping and remote education, which we never would have fully embraced.

As we shift work from office to homes , the major challenges are self-discipline and time management. “It is not difficult to follow the same level of discipline working from home. After initial hiccups, people started adjusting to working full-time with family members around or children attending online classes with parents following them closely. The same thing can be said of teachers who are often conscious of parents following their students at home,” said Lisa, a parent and teacher.

According to Mark Snell, a motivational speaker, and expert, “Rather than thinking too much about the possible consequences, it gives time to think positively and have a Plan B that will be different from what you are doing now. It gives a chance for a fresh start because the change is inevitable irrespective of the age.”

He said, “Do not worry about savings when you are on a zero business or job for three to four months, no amount of money saved will be enough. So it should be only about starting fresh, whether now or in a few months or years.”

What has been observed generally across the world is about homemakers and students and artists taking to YouTube and social media for promoting their amateur songs or talking about healthy tips.

Exercise and reading should be part of a daily routine because it keeps the body fit and also tired enough for good night sleep.

“The other good idea is to have a reunion with old friends online because there are fewer chances of talking grievances as the focus will be always on the lighter moments of the past,” Murali Raghavan, 70-year-old, who was stuck in the Middle East for nearly four months.

