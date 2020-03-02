OPEX trade show opens in Rwanda

Cutting-edge products went on display at the Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Saturday.

Designed to boost bilateral trade and investment, the high-profile four-day trade show was opened by Ahmed al Dheeb, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Rwanda’s Minister for Trade & Industry.

Organised by Ithraa, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Madayn the exhibition is being held at the Kigali Convention Centre and is showcasing 80 leading Omani businesses from food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction and logistics. Ishaq al Busaidi, Ithraa’s Director General of Marketing & Media said: “Rwanda is a country alive with opportunity and we want Oman to be its partner of choice for trade and investment.

This week’s OPEX show provides a platform for Omani exporters to showcase their products and services to a growing and influential Rwandan business community. And I’m delighted to say the initial response has been outstanding’’.

Ithraa’s Director General added: “With an economy that’s one of

the fastest growing in the world at 8.5 per cent and ranked second on the continent for ease of doing business, Rwanda is highly attractive to Omani exporters seeking new opportunities in Africa’’.

In addition to the trade show, the four day programme also includes B2B meetings with Rwandan business representatives as well as trade discussions with the Rwandan Development Board and the Rwandan Private Sector Federation.

At the opening ceremony, Ayman al Hsani, OPEX Committee Head said: “Over the past few years there’s been a significant increase in people actively wanting to buy Oman made products. We believe this is down to quality, reputation and their value for money. In fact, the quality of Omani products on display at OPEX-Kigali is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of Oman’s manufacturing sector’’.

Concluding, Al Hsani explained: “With 54 countries making up a population of over 1.2 billion, and UN estimates predicting the population to double to 2.4 billion by 2050, Africa has a lucrative road paved with potential ahead of it, and we want Omani exporters to be part of that success journey, that’s why we’re here in Kigali stepping up efforts to enhance our working relationships with Rwandan colleagues’’.