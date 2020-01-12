Supermarkets in Muscat resume for essential supplies

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), has told the commercial centers, food sales, and distribution centers to open during the three-day mourning period to provide supplies for the needs of citizens and residents.

Following instructions, all major supermarkets in the capital have opened their doors, especially for essential and daily needs.

Muscat Grand Mall (Al Khuwair) and City Centre Muscat (Seeb) said in separate statements, “The malls will be temporarily closed between January 12-14 with an exception of Carrefour and pharmacies.”

Other leading supermarket chains, Nesto and Lulu, have opened their doors especially for essential services like groceries.