Open chess tournament on Oct 25

MUSCAT: An Open chess tournament in 30 minutes each format will be held for the junior and senior categories at the Al Ghubra Spar building on October 25.

Prizes will be given to top five in senior section and top three in juniors apart from top Omani players and top women players.

A prize money of RO 50 will be given to the top winner, while second position gets RO 25 and third RO 10 in senior category. It will be RO 20, RO 15 and RO 10 for the top three in junior competition.

The timing of reporting for the event is before 1.30 pm and the competition starts at 2 pm, according to the organisers.

