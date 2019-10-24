Oman Sport Sports 

Open chess tournament on Oct 25

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: An Open chess tournament in 30 minutes each format will be held for the junior and senior categories at the Al Ghubra Spar building on October 25.
Prizes will be given to top five in senior section and top three in juniors apart from top Omani players and top women players.
A prize money of RO 50 will be given to the top winner, while second position gets RO 25 and third RO 10 in senior category. It will be RO 20, RO 15 and RO 10 for the top three in junior competition.
The timing of reporting for the event is before 1.30 pm and the competition starts at 2 pm, according to the organisers.

You May Also Like

Spieth one off pace at weather-hit Pebble Beach

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spieth one off pace at weather-hit Pebble Beach

Bryan beats Donald by one stroke at Heritage

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bryan beats Donald by one stroke at Heritage

Player to one-man multinational

Oman Observer Comments Off on Player to one-man multinational