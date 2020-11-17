Business 

Opec+ panel sees weaker oil demand in 2021

DUBAI: Opec and its allies have revised oil demand scenarios for 2021 with demand seen weaker than previously anticipated, a confidential document seen by Reuters shows, supporting the case for a tighter supply policy next year.
“For 2021, oil demand is expected to grow by 6.2 million barrels per day, year on year, representing a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels per day compared to last month’s assessment,” the report by a panel of officials from Opec+ producers, called the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), said.
The JTC has met virtually on Monday ahead of the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which meets on Tuesday and can recommend policy steps to Opec+.
The Opec+ group of producers was due to raise output by 2 million bpd in January — about 2 per cent of global consumption — as part of a steady easing of record supply cuts implemented this year. But with demand for fuel weakening, Opec+ has been considering delaying the increase. — Reuters

