OPAZ warns of illegal practices by some investors in Duqm

Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has warned of illegal practices by users and investors of the lands granted to them under the law usufruct rights in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.

The practices include putting the land for sale in various markets, websites, social media, and commercial platforms.

The authority stated that such practices constitute an infringement of state property and are in violation of the laws, regulations, and systems in force in accordance with the Royal Decree 105/2020 establishing the Public Authority for Economic Zones and Free Zones and Royal Decree

2013/79 issuing the Duqm Special Economic Zone System.

The authority added that these lands were granted to beneficiaries and investors for the purpose of establishing a specific project in accordance with the terms of the previously signed agreement in this regard.

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones called on all beneficiaries and investors to avoid such practices that violate the law, which would expose the owner to legal accountability.