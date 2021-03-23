OPAZ, Riyada to promote entrepreneurship in free zones

MUSCAT, MARCH 23 – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and the Public Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) signed on Tuesday a technical cooperation programme aimed to promote the role of entrepreneurship in the special economic zones and free zones.

The programme serves as a platform introducing small and medium enterprises to the business opportunities available in these zones.

The programme was signed by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and Halima bint Rashid al Zaria, Chairperson of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada).

This outstanding programme aims to benefit from the expertise of the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development as a strategic partner in developing entrepreneurship in the different special economic zones and free zones. Further, it intends to utilise the powers of OPAZ to overcome the challenges that may come across SMEs in all these zones.

On the other hand, the programme plans to establish a platform specialised in creating innovative tasks from large projects.

It also recommends opening a service outlet for the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development in OPAZ Headquarters. This outlet will mainly serve entrepreneurs to make the most of all the various opportunities offered by the special economic zones and free zones.

Likewise, this cooperation programme endorses conducting a joint study between the two government bodies on the Sultanate’s markets to find out the supply, demand and gaps.