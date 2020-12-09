OPAZ allocates 150 sq km for clean energy projects

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 9

The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) held its first meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy.

The Board discussed OPAZ’s draft organisational structure, and statute and the legislations governing economic and free zones, and reviewed ways to enhance the capabilities of the One-Stop-Shop in the Special Economic Zones at Duqm (SEZAD) and the Free Zones of Salalah, Sohar and Al Mazyunah.

The Board also decided to study to move forward with the procedures of converting the Fishing Port and the Fishery Industrial Complex into a multinational port and to turn the Fishery Industrial Complex into Food and Fishery Industrial Complex.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors approved incentives for attracting projects that produce clean energy for local use and green hydrogen production projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and Sohar Free Zone.

It also increased the area designated for the project by 50 square kilometres to become 150 square kilometres.

Additionally, the Board approved the sale of Tatweer’s stake in Duqm Quarries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPAZ, to Oman Investment Authority in coordination with the relevant parties.

Furthermore, the Board approved plans by the International Marine Products Incorporation, a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), to establish a fishing project on a 100,000-square metre plot starting from Q2 2021.

