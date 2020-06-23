OPAL signs MoU with Total E&P Oman

Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Total E&P Oman Development BV (Oman Branch) to support the funding of testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, OPAL CEO, and Ronan Huitric, Oman Country Chair – Total E&P Oman Development BV (Oman Branch), signed the MoU.

In a statement, Abdulrahman al Yahyaei said OPAL would continue to play a major role in increasing awareness of the good work practices to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. “OPAL is playing several roles during this difficult time supporting not only the Industry and its members but also the wider community,” he added.

Ronan Huitric said Total’s support for the COVID-19 testing initiative is in line with the operator’s robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

OPAL provides a single umbrella body to promote and facilitate agreement on and maintenance of common standards on QHSE, work competency, operational effectiveness, and professionalism. With more than 400 member companies, OPAL provides member companies with a unique platform to contribute and influence in the development of the national agenda.