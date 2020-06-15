OPAL signs MoU with Mitsui E&P

Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) has joined hands for the first time with Mitsui E&P Middle East BV for sponsorship OPAL’s Employability Training programme.

To this end, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) setting out the terms of a collaborative partnership was signed by the two parties on Monday at OPAL premises in Muscat. Representing OPAL at the signing was Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, CEO, while Najeeb al Harthi, Director, GM and COO of Mitsui E&P Middle East BV, signed for his company.

Mitsui is the first company to join the network of sponsors investing in OPAL’s Employability Training programme. The core task of this initiative is preparing fresh graduates for tomorrow’s challenges in fast changing business environment, as they are the requisite engines for growth and prosperity for the Sultanate of Oman.

This scheme will enable training for up-skilling a group of fresh graduates in a time period of three months program. Funding of such a programme is part of Mitsui’s corporate responsibility to the community while OPAL will be in charge of designing and supervision of the full programme while guaranteeing that candidates are gaining the right educational background and that the training providers are complying with OPAL quality assurance.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Yahyaei said, “We are delighted to expand our cooperation with Mitsui and build on the success of the well-established OPAL Training programmes. The signing of this agreement reflects our commitment to constantly improve the sector and industry in Sultanate at large.”