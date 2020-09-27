OPAL signs agreement to support COVID-19 testing for Omani students

MUSCAT, SEPT 27 – Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), the Sultanate’s first and only oil and gas/energy society, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation to support COVID-19 testing for Omani students going overseas on scholarships during the 2020/2021 academic year. The agreement is in line with OPAL’s ongoing efforts to assist the competent authorities, as well as the local community, in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was signed by Dr Bakhit bin Ahmed al Mahri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, with Abdulrahman bin Humaid al Yahyaei, CEO of Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL).

It commits to providing free COVID-19 testing for 650 male and female students who have received scholarships to study abroad by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Dr Al Mahri underlined the role of non-government organisations like OPAL in supporting the ministry’s efforts to provide basic services to students to face the exceptional circumstances that the country and the world are witnessing in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Abdul Rahman al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL, affirmed the association’s constant keenness to support society in all spheres.

“The new agreement between OPAL and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation is an extension of the Society’s continuous determination to support the national efforts of the Sultanate in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and helping the concerned authorities to contribute to easing the burden on the nation. We are undoubtedly very happy to provide this support to students on scholarships to study outside the Sultanate.”

“The agreement also affirms the commitment of the association and its members to supporting the general community within the framework of our corporate social responsibility.”

