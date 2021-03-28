OPAL organises AGM, elects new Board

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, MARCH 28

Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) held its Annual General Meeting under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, at Kempinski Hotel Muscat. Also in attendance were the Society’s Board of Directors and Financial Auditor, while members were invited to participate online.

In welcome remarks, Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL, explained the most important achievements of the past year: “During the closure of the airports, as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and in coordination with the government, Opal was able to organise more than 133 charter flights to repatriate more than 27,000 employees of the sector employees to their homelands.

In addition, facilitating the return of more than 11,000 employees to their employers to support business continuity in their organisations, an effort that has saved more than RO 66 million for the industry.

Al Yahyaei added: “The long-awaited unified defensive driving license for the energy sector will be valid during the second quarter of this year, which will lead to enhancing road safety, saving lives and reaching practical efficiency, as it is expected to save RO 6 million annually.”.

Dr Amer bin Awadh al Rawas, Chairman of the Board, in his address, affirmed OPAL’s keenness on sustaining “In-Country Value” and the prosperity of the business community. “In order to achieve this, OPAL continued to build on the remarkable success achieved in the Training for Employment Programme and the Training for Development Programme.

With the aim of preparing capable and productive Omanis in various fields of work, we have achieved great success in attracting key players in the energy sector to sponsor and support training programmes for employment, and I am pleased to express my gratitude for the continuous support in this regard to all government and private agencies for their continuous support to OPAL.”

At the end of the AGM, the Chief Guest presented mementoes to the outgoing Board members in recognition of their efforts over the past two years.

Voting for the new Board, which was held via the Tasweet Voting System, saw seven candidates being elected: Dr Aflah al Hadhrami (124 votes), Eng Saeed Amer al Habsi (97 votes), Dr Amer al Rawas (67 votes), Eng Hussam bin Abdullah al Jadhami (41 votes), Moosa al Moosawi (34 votes), Eng Ali al Lawati (33 votes), and Saif al Darai (18 votes).