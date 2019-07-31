Opal Oil & Gas 2019 to focus on ICT, ICV, renewables

The third edition of the OPAL Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition (OOGC 2019), set to be held during October 21-22, 2019 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, will centre on the overall theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Oman’s Energy Sector’, a timely event reflecting the country’s renewed optimism for the sector.

The signature annual energy event of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), managed by Omanexpo, builds on the success of the previous editions, offering two days of insightful deliberations on a broad array of topics at the heart of the nation’s increasingly vital energy industry.

A distinguished roster of local, regional and international experts is being assembled to present on several sub-themes that represent the foundations upon which a strong and successful energy industry can be sustained over the long-term.

Offshore exploration and development — a new frontier for Oman’s hydrocarbon industry — will take centre stage during a dedicated session that will deliberate on, among other issues, the role of International Oil Companies (IOCs) in probing the ocean depths for oil and gas. The important role of technology, as well as partnerships, will also be explored.

A keenly anticipated topic for discussion is Oman’s nascent, yet rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Top officials will shed light on the nation’s diversifying resource base with specific emphasis on the rising share of solar PV-based power generation in the energy mix.

Emerging technologies and their implications for the future of Oman’s energy industry will be in focus on the second day of the forum. Experts hailing from the worlds of academia, research and development and Information & Communications Technology will be presenting on a range of themes of relevance to the energy sector.

As with previous editions of the forum, OOGC 2019 will also include a companion exhibition showcasing a wide spectrum of cutting-edge hydrocarbon and energy-related products, technologies and services. More than 50 local and international companies including great number of SMEs will be exhibiting their high-tech offerings in parallel with the two-day affair.

Fathy al Mendhry, Interim CEO of OPAL, commented: “The OPAL Oil and Gas Conference & Exhibition brings together key stakeholders for two days of rich-content, thought leadership and networking with industry expert speakers who will share winning strategies and solutions to help shape the future of Oman’s energy industry.”

He added: “We invite our members, and indeed those with a stake in the future success of our sector, to come forward, register themselves and make the most of this landmark event.”