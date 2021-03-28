OPAL holds its annual general meeting

Muscat: Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) held its Annual General Meeting under the auspices of Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in the presence of the OPAL’s Board of Directors.

The meeting announced the opening of the voting through the online platform “Tasweet”. A visual display was on the main achievements of OPAL in the preceding year 2020 was presented. The display included interviews with some high officials recognizing and praising OPAL’s efforts in facing the challenges during the pandemic.

Abdulrahman al Yahyaee, CEO of OPAL highlighted achievements of the last year: “During the closure of the airports, as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and in coordination with the government, OPAL was able to organize more than 133 charter flights to repatriate more than 27,000 employees of the sector’s employees to their homelands. In addition, facilitating the return of more than 11,000 employees to their employers to support business continuity in their organizations, an effort that saved more than RO 66 million for the industry.

Al Yahyaee added, “The long-awaited unified defensive driving license for the energy sector will be valid during the second quarter of 2021, which will lead to enhancing road safety, saving lives and reaching practical efficiency, as it is expected to save RO 6 million annually”.

On the other hand, Dr Amer Awad al Rowas, Chairman of the Board gave a speech, in which he affirmed OPAL’s keenness on sustaining In-Country Value (ICV) and the prosperity of business communities.

Al Rowas also said, “In order to achieve this, OPAL continued to build on the remarkable success achieved in the Training for Employment Program and the Training for Development Programme.”

“With the aim of preparing capable and productive Omanis in various fields of work, we have achieved great success in attracting key players in the energy sector to sponsor and support training programmes for employment, Al Rowas added.

During the meeting, Eng Hussam el Jahdamii, the Treasurer of the Board, presented the Society’s financial report for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020. OPAL general budget along with the appointment of the Financial Auditor was also approved.

The results of the voting for the new Board of Directors was announced instantly through Tasweet Voting System, which resulted in the selection of 7 members.

The new Board of Directors comprises Dr Aflah al Hadhrami after obtaining 124 votes, Eng Said Amer al Habsi after receiving 97 votes, Dr Amer al Rowas after receiving 67 votes, Eng Hussam al Jadhami after receiving 41 votes, Moosa al Moosawi after obtaining 34 votes, Eng Ali al Lawati after obtaining 33 votes, and Saif al Durei, after obtaining 18 votes. –ONA