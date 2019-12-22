OPAL concludes fourth edition of sports meet

MUSCAT: The Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) feted the winners teams at the OPAL sports meet which was organised at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex recently. The competitions featured soccer, bowling, cricket and cross-country mountain bike racing. The event was part of the social responsibility activities from OPAL and it occurred for the fourth consecutive year. The event was opened for all the members while some activities were open for the public to take part. Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, was the chief guest and distributed the awards to the top winners.

Related