OOMCO launches new portable container fuel station

MUSCAT, SEPT 15 – Spearheading the future of Oman’s fuel industry, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) recently held its Commercial Container Event highlighting its latest innovative fuel solutions for businesses and announcing the launch of its new Portable Fuel Container Station. A service set to offer mobile fuel services to a wide range of industries across the Sultanate. “As part of our efforts to meet the needs of the growing number of development projects across the Sultanate, we’re pleased to offer our new Portable Container Fuel Station, which can be delivered almost anywhere in Oman.

Through this innovative service we’re helping businesses increase efficiency and reduce expenses by giving them more control over their energy systems,” said Amer Suhail Issa Jaboob, General Manager Business to Business at Oman Oil Marketing Company. The Portable Container Fuel Station is an easily and transportable, mini-fuelling station, perfect for a wide range of applications and industries including fully functioning retail sites, modular fuel farms, rigs and off-plot sites, marine fuel storage and refueling, aviation tanks and dispensing, a range of military applications, mining and quarry support, commercial road transport, and power generation.

“The event was a great opportunity for us to touch base with our commercial clients, with whom we have solid and long-standing relationships, showcase our latest services and technologies, and reinforce our commitment to offering them quality products and services. Through our new and innovative services, we aim to cater to all sectors and help support the continued diversification of Oman’s economy,” he added.

The event underscored OOMCO’s long-term strategy to transform the Sultanate’s fuel industry by introducing state-of-the-art products and services across all aspects of the business, both locally and internationally. With a focus on the development of strategic partnerships and offering services that deliver more than just fuel, the company aims to position itself among the top five fuel marketers in the GCC by 2025.

