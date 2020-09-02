OOMCO eyes strategic partnership with OQ

Leading fuel marketing firm Oman Oil Marketing Company SAOG (OOMCO) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a strategic partnership with OQ, the wholly Omani government-owned integrated energy group, to explore business opportunities locally and internationally, as well as rebrand OOMCO’s business network under the OQ umbrella.

“This strategic partnership agreement shall support OOMCO to scale up its operations much faster than the current organic approach, benefit from future OQ brand equity internationally and locally and be an important player in the fuel retail business globally,” said the publicly listed company in a filing to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Wednesday.

