OOGC 2019 to spotlight key issues of Oman’s energy sector

The 3rd Oil and Gas Conference of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) will open on Monday, October 21, 2019, offering delegates and industry professionals an unrivalled opportunity to gain insights across a diverse range of themes imperative to the sustainable growth of the Sultanate’s pivotal energy sector.

The two-day-long forum, and accompanying exhibition, is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas at the prestigious Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Muscat. It will be formally inaugurated by Ahmed bin Hassan al Deeb, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with OPAL Chairman Dr Amer al Rawas set to deliver the keynote address.

Over the ensuing two days, the venue will be transformed into a veritable hub of data, information, insights and analysis shared by a distinguished roster of industry-leading experts from Oman and the wider region. Coupled with the exhibition taking place alongside, the event will also provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking and engagement.

Delegates can look forward to a packed programme schedule featuring presentations, panel discussions and interactive debates that are organised into seven sessions each focusing on a theme of critical importance to the continued success of the Omani oil and gas and energy sector as a whole.

The themes are as follows: (i) Technology and Offshore Solutions (ii) ICV, Human Resources and Training (iii) Spotlight on Renewable and Future Energy (iv) Future Commercial Outlook (v) HSE in Oil and Gas (vi) ICT in Oil and Gas, and (vii) Advanced Tech and Innovation in Oil and Gas.

The content-rich programme also includes much-anticipated presentations on, among other topics, the Impact of VAT on Oil and Gas, Waste to Energy Opportunities, Concentrated Solar Power, Digitalisation in Oil and Gas, Accident Investigation, Behaviour-Based Safety, and the Future of Energy.

Adding to the appeal of the event is a companion exhibition showcasing an array of technologies, equipment and services relevant to the Oil & Gas and Energy sectors in the Sultanate. A number of oilfield contractors, consultancy firms, training services providers and other players from Oman and the wider region are having a presence at the forum.

OOGC 2019 has been organized by Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) in partnership with Omanexpo.