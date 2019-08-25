OOC workshop reviews future plans, projects

MUSCAT: The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Board of Directors concluded a workshop in Salalah which reviewed many programmes and projects approved by the Board of Directors for better cooperative group-work in future. The meeting discussed the participation of the Sultanate in the first World Beach Games to be held in Doha, Qatar during October as well as the 32nd Olympic Games to be held next year in Tokyo, Japan. On the first day, Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, reviewed the over-all future programmes and goals to be achieved by the board as well as the challenges. He highlighted the importance of team-work in achieving OOC’s goals. Al Busaidy stressed on enhancing sports culture among societies, developing athletes performance, spreading awareness about the importance of sport and following-up work in developing the national teams performance to reach high levels in regional and international competition.

The OOC chief sought on sports associations and committees to be active partners for the development of Oman sports.

The board discussed about hiring qualified technical team for sports administration. The OOC is looking forward to partnership with relevant institutions and government bodies to develop an integrated and comprehensive plan to promote sports and health in societies resulting on improving the performance of athletes to participate in the Olympic competitions.

Al Busaidy also highlighted the most important goals for the coming phase such as the aims to improve sports coverage, marketing and partnership, target goals for players, human resources and finance and health and society.

Talks were held to improve the system for players selection in various sports and developing sports level through focusing on modern methods in discovering the talents and develop their performances.

Enhancing the role of the OOC in shaping up future Oman Olympic champions — Olympic champion project — along with involving the relevant authorities was discussed.

The workshop called for promoting Oman sports brand to strengthen local support and highlighting the marketing system to enhance the financial resources of the OOC. At the end of the first day of the workshop, the attendees reviewed a variety of important topics including the OOC’s organisational structure, the statute and the regulations governing the work of the committee.

OOC held its third meeting this year as part of the programme. Khalid al Busaidy reviewed outlines and implementations of the meeting was held on May 5.

The attendees reviewed the report submitted by the General Secretariat on the Help Committees’ terms of reference and achievements.

As for the Olympic Day 2019, the attendees agreed it to be held as scheduled on December 6 at Al Sahwa Park. Oman Sport and Active Society Committee is assigned to organise this day in accordance with OOC General Secretariat.

