OOC to host strongest GCC Man qualifications

Muscat: Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), represented by Oman Sports and Active Society Committee, will organise the qualifications of the strongest GCC Man championship in its first edition, on Saturday, 7 March 2020 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The event will be organised in coordination with Bahrain Olympic Committee and with the participation of a number of bodies represented from Ministry of Sports Affairs, And Oman Weightlifting and Physical Strength Committee, Royal Oman Police, Municipality of Muscat, the General Directorate of Girl Scouts for Girl Guides, in addition to a number of cooperating companies.

The qualifications will give an opportunity for physical sports enthusiasts to see their capabilities according to the challenges proposed by the committee of the event, and then those who pass these challenges will qualify for the final qualifications to be held in Bahrain during April this year.

GCC NOCs aim, through this event, is to continue the efforts to create platforms that embrace GCC youth practicing sports, especially bodybuilding and fitness. As well as to support and encourage them to participate in what contributes to the launch of sporting energies and capabilities that will show the high potential of young people in GCC that reflects the

development and advancement of this type of sports, and such tournaments contribute to the consolidation of relations between the participants and enhance the cohesion between the people of the region.

The qualifications were held earlier in a number of GCC countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, and the number of games approved for the qualifiers in these countries is three games (Stone lifting, car lifting, trunk lifting, tire lifting, watering gait, car pulling). The main games approved in the final qualifications in Bahrain (stone lifting, car lifting, trunk lifting, tire lifting, watering gait and car towing).

Registration link was announced earlier in OOC accounts to register and a press conference will be held to reveal the details of the competition in the Sultanate in the presence of members of the organising committee of the championship from Bahrain and various media on Thursday. The three winners will be supported to participate in the finals in Bahrain, in addition to cash prizes distributed to the first three winners.

