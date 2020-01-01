OOC review School Sports Association plans

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, chaired a joint meeting on Wednesday with Oman School Sports Committee headed by Dr Hammoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Education for Education and Curricula — Oman School Sports Association Chairman. This comes in the series of meetings that OOC holds with Sports Association.

The meeting was attended Taha bin Sulaiman al Kihri, OOC Secretary-General and administrative and technical staff. While attendees from School Sports Committee, Leila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Vice-Chairman, and Fahd bin Khalfan al Mashaikhy, a member of the board of directors.

The meeting discussed the curricula of school sports in the Sultanate’s schools and the games offered starting from the first to the twelfth grade, and the partnerships between School Sports Association and Sports Associations and Committees to provide a favourable climate for students to practice all sports not covered by the school curricula.

The meeting also dealt with the importance of the age groups and the Associations’ roles in establishing the base and preparing the next generation of the Sultanate’s champions to represent Oman in international, activities and internal competitions, the most important of which is the International School Gymnasium Championship to be held in China next October.

The Association reviewed the current plans to establish a database to discover talents from all age groups, and to strengthen the relationship with sports partners starting from the Ministry of Sports Affairs, OOC, Associations, Committees, Clubs, and the private sector, as well as strengthening the existing coordination between the Association and Ministry of Education Through the announcement of 11 school sports committees in all governorates of the Sultanate. Additionally, the development of girls’ sport by providing the basic infrastructure for playing sports, how to deal with the obstacles facing the Association.

