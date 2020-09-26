OOC Planning and Following-up Committee reviews the upcoming international events

MUSCAT: OOC Planning and Following-up Committee held its 3rd meeting this year headed by Mohsen bin Hamad al Masrouri. Many important files were taken up which were postponed, including sports tournaments postponed because of COVID-19, and reprogramming and scheduling of strategic goals set in light of the amendments made to the dates, and within the framework of the existing coordination between OOC, federations and sports committees to ensure the continued preparation of our national teams in preparation for participating in regional, continental and international tournaments during the next year.

In this context, the committee reviewed the importance of participating in these sessions in an appropriate manner after knowing what is available for our teams in terms of qualifying competitions within the plans and objectives set by the sports federations and committees and the desire that they conveyed to the committee according to the dates and modified dates after the courses that are supposed to be held in the current year for the next year.

Most notably the 32nd Olympic Games (Tokyo 2021), the Asian Beach Games (Sanya-China), the third GCC games (Kuwait), in addition to the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey), and Indoor Asian Games (Thailand), and finally the Asian Youth Games (China). The committee raised the appropriate recommendations to OOC Board of Directors to confirm participation in the aforementioned sports tournaments in accordance with the technical standards and principles established and approved for external participation, as well as to study and analyse the technical levels of the players to implement the plans precisely as a result of the exceptional circumstances, and the work done for preparation.

Additionally, the conditions available to compensate for this partial interruption of the training of our national teams within the framework of a joint work programme and close cooperation with the sports federations and committees and their technical bodies.

