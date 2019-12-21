OOC holds a joint meeting with OVA

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, met last Thursday with Oman Volleyball Association Chairman Shaikh Bader bin Ali al Rawas. The meeting was attended by a number of OOC Board of Directors, members and technical officials, in addition to members of OVA Board of Directors. OVA strategy (2016-2020) was reviewed and the most prominent achievements in the past four years to create a fertile ground and an appropriate and encouraging environment to support and develop the association in order to achieve goals were discussed.

Along with that the competitions organised by the association, the most important external participation of clubs and indoor and beach volleyball teams, in addition to the external camps and the most prominent hosted championships by the Association, as well as the technical plan and implementation mechanisms, were also discussed. OVA reviewed the current situation in terms of management, marketing, technical and media, as well as the most important challenges facing the sport and the proposed solutions to overcome it. The meeting ended with a discussion of the preparation plans developed by the association to participate and qualify the upcoming Gulf, Asian and Olympic Games and the possibility of achieving medals.