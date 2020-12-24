OOC General Assembly approves membership of OGA, OCA, OTTF

Muscat: The General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), approved during its regular meeting held on Thursday, the accession of Oman Golf Association (OGA), Oman Cycling Association (OCA) and Oman Table Tennis Federation (OTTF) as members in OOC after the approval of all members of OOC General Assembly.

The meeting approved minutes of the previous meeting of OOC General Assembly, which was held on April 18, 2019.

The meeting also reviewed the annual report on the administrative position and activities of the committee in 2019, various activities of OOC for the current year and the auxiliary committees of the Board of Directors, as well as the agenda and programmes of Oman Olympic Academy.

The final account for the fiscal year 2019, and the auditor’s report and the financial statements that were approved by the members of the General Assembly were also reviewed during the meeting.

The OOC chairman called on the members of the General Assembly to prepare a draft to be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for approval. The draft aims at promoting sport in the Sultanate by planning large Olympic participations, developing a new sports strategy to be formulated in line with the requirements of the next stage while reviewing OOC basic regulations, systems and sports federations to serve sport. –ONA