OOC Executive Board holds the first meeting for 2020

Muscat: OOC Executive Board held the first meeting for 2020 yesterday, Monday, headed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi. During the meeting, a number of topics were discussed, including setting the date for the Regular General Assembly meeting for 2020 to be on March 30. The Executive Board reviewed a number of topics related to the functioning and other tasks of OOC. The attendees also reviewed the measures reached in the committee’s budget, finance and mechanism.

They also discussed the ongoing preparations to participate in the 3rd GCC Games to be held in Kuwait from 4 to 14 of next April. The Planning and Following-up Committee nominated 16 sports represented in Athletics, Swimming, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Archery, Karate, Judo, Tennis, Bicycles, Open water swimming, Sailing, Beach Football, Beach Handball, Beach volleyball. The Committee will follow up on Sports Associations and Committees and its technical teams to raise technical reports and recommendations in the light of meetings to determine the final list of teams that will participate.

