OOC chairman unveils future Olympic pathway

The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) convened the regular Annual General Assembly meeting on Thursday at the Oman Olympic Academy. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy, Chairman of OOC, in presence of all the board director members and general assembly members.

The chairman of OOC made a presentation in which he highlighted the future Olympic pathway of OOC which would assist the newly elected board (2021-2024) to continue the positive efforts towards better development for Oman sports.

Several topics were discussed during the meeting including the approval of the previous General Assembly meeting. Also, the members approved the annual report of OOC activities for the previous year and the existing activities in 2021. Moreover, the financial report for 2020 and the appointment of the new auditor was approved by the General Assembly members. The AGM discussed the proposed financial budget for 2021 and the OOC members approved.

During the discussion, the chairman of Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) Abdullah BaMukhalef, said that OTTA will organise the 2023 ITTF World Veteran Championship in Muscat.

Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib al Wahaibi presented the Sultanate plan to bid for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Hockey5s World Cup.

The heads of OTTA and OHA urged support from all the government entities including OOC and other sports associations for hosting these megaprojects.

In reply, the OCC chief promised to provide full support to these high-profile events.

The OTTA chief said that ‘STAG’ company will provide sponsorship for the Sultanate delegation during 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. This initiative was welcomed by the OOC chairman and the board members.

The Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF) representative recommended the revision of the recently approved statute of the sports associations to match with the rules and regulations of the OEF.