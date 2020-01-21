OOC chairman meets weightlifting and karate committees

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, chaired a joint meeting with Weightlifting and Powerlifting Committee on Tuesday, in the presence of Saeed bin Marhoon al Ghobashi, Chairman of Weightlifting and Powerlifting Committee, members of the Committee and the national team coach, in addition to a number of OOC Board and technical officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, a visual presentation was presented about the Gulf and West Asia Weightlifting Championship 2019, which was hosted by the Sultanate and witnessed the first participation of the women’s national team. The committee presented their plans for preparing a national team for international competitions and representing the Sultanate in the Olympic Games, in addition to refining talented sports persons.

The most important achievements of the lifters during the period 2011- 2019 were discussed in various international, Asian, Arab and Gulf participations, opportunities for obtaining invitation places for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The plan for Paris Olympic Games 2024 and the targeted lifters was reviewed. The possible solutions for some of the challenges facing the committee were discussed.

Also on Tuesday, the OOC chairman met Oman Karate Committee, which is chaired by Saeed bin Saleh al Azri.

During the meeting, the committee discussed ways to spread the game in the Sultanate. They examined the sport being practiced by different age groups of both genders in the 60 private clubs and training centres.

They also reviewed the achievements of the committee during the last period, and the most important programmes held annually represented in the local championships with the participation of all age groups through which talented players are selected, training courses for coaches and referees with the participation of experts from outside the Sultanate, in addition to hosting a number of international events as well as the international competitions.

Statistics were also reviewed for the number of coaches, players, referees and clubs registered to play the game in the Sultanate, and the priorities that the committee focuses on in the current period to spread the sport and improve the technical levels of players.

The committee also shed light on girls participation in the sport and the most important activities and competitions organised in this aspect were reviewed.

