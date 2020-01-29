OOC chairman meets bowling and cycling committees’ officials

MUSCAT: The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) continued to meet up with the Sports Associations and Committees in the Sultanate. OOC Chairman Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy met on Tuesday with Oman Bicycle Committee chaired by Saif bin Sebaa al Rashidi in the presence of members and the coach, in addition to Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary General, and other OOC technical officials.

During the meeting, the time frame for the inauguration of the Bicycle Committee was reviewed, as well as the plan developed by the committee since 2010 to spread awareness of the importance of playing the sport and its benefits for health starting from schools to establish a base of practitioners and the formation of national teams and infrastructure, in addition to the current plans and future projects that are working on the committee.

The meeting also discussed the local racing calendar organised by the committee, where 10 road races are held annually during the period (September – April) and 8 mountain races during the same period. The number of registered athletes in the Sultanate is 140 riders in various categories (junior, youth and the senior team).

The meeting also dealt with the youth training centres. There are three centres in Muscat and Nizwa, and a centre is currently being established in Ibri, in addition to the challenges facing the committee in its workflow and how to take advantage of the potentials and resources available.

Also on Tuesday, OOC held a joint meeting with Oman Bowling Committee in the presence of Saeed bin Rashid Al Qatbi, Chairman of the Committee, its members and the coach.

They discussed the daily training of the national teams (junior, youth and female teams). The general league of the Sultanate (Ministry of Sports Affairs’ Cup), school competitions, Ramadhan competition and open competitions, in addition to the Salalah Tourism Festival Championship were on the agenda. The number of registered game practitioners is 100 players, in addition to a number of national coaches and an international coach for the national team.

