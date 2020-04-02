Sports 

OOC Board of Directors hold meeting ‘remotely

Oman Observer

 The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Board of Directors held the first meeting for 2020 remotely on Tuesday, headed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, OOC Chairman.

The OOC board decided to support the efforts to prevent the spreading of coronavirus Covid-19 in the Sultanate led by the Supreme Committee.

The OOC appreciated the national efforts made by all civil, military and security governmental institutions, private bodies and individuals in confronting this pandemic and preventing its spread. A number of educational programmes and messages will also be launched by the OOC, which will be published in the coming days on the social media accounts of the Oman Olympic Committee and includes many educational tips and guidelines to deal with the virus.

The members also discussed the plans and activities of OOC and Sub-Committees for 2020, where all programs and events were postponed and scheduled for later period after the issuance of official directives by the Supreme Committee.

During the meeting, the request of the Oman Golf Federation to join OOC was approved and submitted at the next ordinary general assembly meeting for approval.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5704 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe

Rusty Sharapova advances on return at Stanford

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rusty Sharapova advances on return at Stanford

Oman beat UAE in last-over thriller

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman beat UAE in last-over thriller
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW