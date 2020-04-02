OOC Board of Directors hold meeting ‘remotely

The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Board of Directors held the first meeting for 2020 remotely on Tuesday, headed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, OOC Chairman.

The OOC board decided to support the efforts to prevent the spreading of coronavirus Covid-19 in the Sultanate led by the Supreme Committee.

The OOC appreciated the national efforts made by all civil, military and security governmental institutions, private bodies and individuals in confronting this pandemic and preventing its spread. A number of educational programmes and messages will also be launched by the OOC, which will be published in the coming days on the social media accounts of the Oman Olympic Committee and includes many educational tips and guidelines to deal with the virus.

The members also discussed the plans and activities of OOC and Sub-Committees for 2020, where all programs and events were postponed and scheduled for later period after the issuance of official directives by the Supreme Committee.

During the meeting, the request of the Oman Golf Federation to join OOC was approved and submitted at the next ordinary general assembly meeting for approval.