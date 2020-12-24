OOC approves membership of golf, cycling and TT associations

MUSCAT, Dec 24 – The General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Thursday approved the membership of Oman Golf Association, Oman Cycling Association and Oman Table Tennis Association after the approval of all members.

The meeting agreed to postpone the elections for OOC Board of Directors to be held after the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

OOC Chairman Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy called on the members of the General Assembly to prepare a draft to be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for approval aimed at promoting sports in the Sultanate focusing on Olympic participations.

He called for developing a new sports strategy to be formulated in line with the requirements of the next phase with reconsidering of the statutes and regulations of OOC and sports federations to serve the good of all sports.

The minutes of the previous meeting of the General Assembly, which was held on April 18, 2019, were approved, and the annual report on the administration and the activities of OOC for 2019 was reviewed along with the project of various activities for the current year of OOC and the sub-committees and the agenda and programmes of Oman Olympic Academy.

The final account for the fiscal year ending 2019 was reviewed, the auditor’s report and the financial statements that were approved by the members of the General Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees raised their highest expressions of gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, for the continuous support for sports and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth under the leadership of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said for the permanent cooperation with OOC and sports associations.

The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, in the presence of all members.

