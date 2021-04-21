OOC AGM to discuss new strategies

The Annual General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) will take place on Thursday at the Oman Olympic Academy. The meeting, which will be chaired by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy, Chairman of OOC, will discuss various subjects including full review on the annual report of OOC activities for the previous year and the existing activities in 2021.

Also on agenda are the financial report for 2020 and appointment of the new auditor which is to be approved by the members of OOA. The AGM will discuss the proposed financial budget for 2021. The agenda of the meeting will feature delivering a presentation by the chairman of OOC on the current and future plans of OOC. The sixth item of the agenda’s list is opened for all the general assembly members to raise their inquiries and initiatives if any to the board directors of the OOC for further discussions and taking the proper recommendations towards development of Oman’s sports.

TT, cycling representatives to join

Two more members will be added in the AGM as a representative from Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) and Oman Cycling Association (OCA) will attend the meeting. Both OTTA and OCA memberships were approved by the general assembly members in the last meeting which was held in December last year. The previous AGM members had agreed to postpone the elections for OOC Board of Directors to be held after the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In last December, Oman had hosted the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on successful note. The event was organised by the OOC in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Top personnel from different Asian Olympic Committees appreciated the efforts taken by the OOC and OCA. The General Assembly of OCA was attended by chairmen and representatives of National Olympic Committees from all Asian countries and multiple influential sports figures from across the continent. Muscat city was the venue to announce Doha city as the winner bid for 2030 Asian Games while Riyadh city will host the 2034 edition.