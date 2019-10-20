OOA holds disabled integration course

MUSCAT: The Oman Olympic Academy (OOA) has launched a training course on the integration for disabled’s rehabilitation in sports institutions, which will continue until Tuesday.

The course sheds light on the challenges faced by the sports institutions in integrating the disabled.

It focused on providing appropriate ways to qualify them in order to achieve the objectives set.

The lecturer at the course is Al Saadi bin Mohammed al Hishri, a senior professor of physical education in charge of the sports section at the Association of Early Intervention. The course targets a number of directors and administrators of sports complexes and sports institutions.

The course deals with identifying the history of sport with disabilities, its classification and a look at the Omani sports institutions and suitability in receiving and integrating the disabled and their sports capabilities. It also examines the tools and means that should be provided in these institutions according to international standards, and scientific methods to integrate them into sports facility, detailing the obstacles and challenges faced by the disabled people.

