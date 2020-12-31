Only Omani lawyers in courts from 2021

Only Omani lawyers will be able to represent a party to a legal transaction in the honourable courts of the Sultanate, in both civil and criminal issues from January 1, according to the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

In pursuance of the Act that has been implemented with effect from January 1, nearly 600 new Omani lawyers will be able to enroll and represent cases in Oman courts in future as an equal number of expat lawyers will not be able to pursue the same.

“Expatriate lawyers appearing and pleading before the Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court will be restricted and only Omani lawyers will be able to do the same, as the time limit granted by the Council of Ministers to non-Omani lawyers to attend and plead before the Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court ended on December 31, 2020,” Dr Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Zadjali, Chairman, Oman Lawyers Association told the Observer.

Nonetheless, expatriate lawyers are allowed to function as legal advisers, solicitors or legal counsellors, legal sources, writers, clerks or the like which doesn’t require him or her to represent a case in the court.

Since 2009, non-Omani lawyers were not allowed to pursue legal arguments in the various primary courts of Oman but were allowed to represent at the Appeals and other higher courts including the Supreme Court.

He further said that that the new move is accordance with the government efforts to encourage more Omani lawyers to practise in the Omani courts of law.

