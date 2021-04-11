Only 23 per cent mothers follow exclusive breastfeeding during first 6 months

Only 23 per cent mothers are sticking to the ‘exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months’ as more mothers have been asked to follow this breastfeeding policy, according to the Department of Nutrition at the Ministry of Health.

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Salima al Maamary, Director of the Nutrition Department, said mothers should stick to the six months exclusive breastfeeding policy as it is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival besides enhancing the baby’s immunity against many known diseases.

“Breast milk is the ideal food for infants and is safe and clean and contains antibodies that protect against many common childhood illnesses. It can also provide all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first 6 months of life and later, “Dr Salima said.

The latest studies titled ‘The National Nutrition Survey 2017’ conducted by Nutrition Department show that the rate of exclusive breastfeeding until the age of 6 months is 23 per cent, despite the efforts made in this regard. Hence, it is necessary to take action and make activities that would raise awareness in society, especially among mothers of children under six months old, to reinforce the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

As a result, the National Exclusive Breastfeeding Campaign initiated by the Nutrition Department in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Al Jisr Foundation is currency under way.

Over a period of time, the Department aims to raise the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the community as well as educating mothers about the importance of exclusive breastfeeding. They would also aim to cultivate shared responsibility for the care of children among parents and raise awareness among health workers and increase their knowledge of child and maternal nutrition issues.

Mothers need to be well-versed with the importance of practicing correct complementary feeding and know how to reduce the prevalence of stunting and to waste in children under five years of age in the community.

Compulsory breastfeeding can also stop the increasing trend of obesity and overweight among children under five years of age

“We are also aiming to create a supportive community for breastfeeding and support working mothers and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Omani Code to regulate the marketing of breast milk substitutes in all health institutions in the governorates,” adds Dr Salima.