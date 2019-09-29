Only 20% voted in Afghan polls

KABUL: Afghanistan’s presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at just over 2 million people or about 20 per cent of registered voters, an official said on Sunday, amid concern that low participation could mar the vote. Roughly 7 million turned out to vote in the last presidential election in 2014. Tight security ensured the election took place on Saturday in relative calm, but low turnout and complaints about the voting system heightened concerns that an unclear result could drive the country into further chaos. “Turnout appears to have been dampened not just by Taliban threats, but also voter disinterest,” wrote Thomas Ruttig and Jelena Bjelica of the Afghanistan Analysts Network.

