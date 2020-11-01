Only 20 new Covid patients hospitalised in Oman

Muscat: Only 20 new patients were hospitalised in Oman for Covid-19 since Wednesday, according to the statistics provided by the Ministry of Health.

The number of inpatients in hospitals dropped to 389 from 447 reported while the cases in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) dropped to 175 from 185 during the same period.

At the same time, 38 new Covid 19-related deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,246.

It may be noted that the new Covid-19 cases were not reported since Wednesday due to a public holiday followed by the weekend.

The total recovery cases reached 105, 700, while the recovery rate climbed to 91.3%.

The government last week said nighttime lockdown yielded positive results, and so did all the measures undertaken by the Supreme Committee whose decisions are well-studied

Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director-General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health, said last week that studies proved that total and partial lockdown periods have had a direct impact on the decline of infections. The lockdowns were aimed at protecting the health sector so that it can accommodate existing cases at hospitals and intensive care units.”

“The main cause of the current upward trend in deaths is the fact that these numbers reflect pre-lockdown periods. Actual lockdown period results will be seen only next week, and we will observe a decline in the number of deaths,” said Dr. Saif.