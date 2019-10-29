Online visa for Omanis: St Petersburg offers new travel option

Muscat: Launched at the beginning of October, the St Petersburg eVisa portal enables citizens from Oman to enjoy the benefits of fast and simple online visa applications. Travelers have to complete the online form, upload a photograph and can complete the entire process in just a few clicks. Applications can be made within 20 days of traveling, and up to four days before arrival. The visa is valid for stays of up to eight days in St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region.

Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St Petersburg has invited travelers from Oman to discover Russia’s cultural capital. The Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg sits within the walls of a 19th-century royal palace in the beautifully preserved imperial city of St. Petersburg.

Felix Murillo, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St Petersburg, said, “The introduction of the eVisa portal offers a new level of convenience for international travellers, making it easier than ever for Omanis to arrange a trip to our wonderful city. Our Concierge team takes great pleasure in highlighting St. Petersburg’s historical and cultural visitor attractions and will be happy to arrange anything our guests may require to turn every trip into an unforgettable experience. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Oman to our beautiful Hotel to share cherished moments and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg is located in the upmarket Admiralteysky district, where the opulent stylings of imperial Russia are alive and well. Originally constructed in the early 19th century for Prince Alexander Yakovlevich Lobanov-Rostovsky, the storied Hotel provides the perfect base for discerning travellers who wish to explore this magical city in style.

Since first opening its doors to guests in 2013, the property has claimed its place among Russia’s most sought-after addresses and offers a dream luxury accommodation experience across 183 stylish rooms, including 26 sumptuously decorated suites. With high ceilings, ornate details and terraces overlooking some of the city’s most famous landmarks, each accommodation allows guests to experience a unique glimpse into the lives of Russian royalty.

Perhaps the most stunning of the Hotel’s accommodations is the one-of-a-kind Lobanov Presidential Suite, where guests can gather by the living-room fireplace for a night of intimate conversation, host an al fresco dinner party on the expansive private terrace with stunning views of the Admiralty building and the surrounding park, or retreat to the grand master bedroom for a quiet and cozy evening. Adding to the air of opulence, the marble-clad master bathroom is decorated with 12 types of marble and includes a deep-soaking bathtub with a separate rain shower, a large vanity with two sinks and a built-in LCD-screen television with speakers.

The Hotel’s Noble floor, which encompasses the Presidential Suite and 12 other rooms and suites with direct access from the grand staircase, can be privatised for a more comfortable stay. Guests who are planning an extended family gathering can take advantage of the Hotel’s special offer and enjoy a complimentary fourth night for every three nights booked in a suite.

Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg invites guests to embark on a range of delightful culinary adventures across its three elegant restaurants. Diners can experience pan-Asian fusion flavours at Sintoho, authentic Italian dishes at Percorso and modern Russian cuisine at The Tea Lounge.

Created by team of Executive Sous-Chef Denis Prokhorov, the menu at the Tea Lounge displays a deep understanding of the local culture. Guests will be immersed in Russian tradition, with opportunities to sample a range of traditional favourites such as Chicken Kiev, Kamchatka crab and premium Bryansk marbled beef. Catering to the needs of visitors from the Middle East, Halal meat is available on request. The Tea Lounge is also the venue for the Czar experience, where diners can sample the nutty flavours and creamy textures of seven different varieties of caviar, one of the most valuable foods in the world.

Meanwhile, guests who wish to visit an exquisite chocolate patisserie no longer need to travel to Paris. A tempting range of chocolate creations and delightful Asian desserts can now be enjoyed with a stunning view of Saint Isaac’s Cathedral. Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert, formerly the Pastry Chef of the 2-Michelin starred Caprice restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, has crafted a delightful array of desserts that combine an abundance of chocolate with vivid local tastes such as chestnut, coconut with lychee and jasmine, and apple with blueberry.

The Hotel’s Concierge team take great delight in showcasing the magic of St. Petersburg, and can help guests make the most of their stay by arranging anything from private access to iconic landmarks to an evening ride down the city’s beguiling canals or unique dining experiences in historic settings. The exciting range of Extraordinary Experiences at Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg includes:

Private access to the State Hermitage: As a proud sponsor of the State Hermitage, Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg can arrange exclusive before and after-hours access to the main building, as well as opportunities to join private tours with the curators of its exhibitions.

Backstage tour of the Alexandrinsky Theatre: The legendary Alexandrinsky Theatre is one of the oldest national theatres in Russia and a cradle of the dramatic art. Guests are invited to watch the artists prepare for their upcoming performances, then step onto the stage behind the closed curtains and see the decorations up-close before sitting down to enjoy the show.

Ballet class at Mariinsky Theatre: Opened in 1860, the Mariinsky Theatre was known as late 19th-century Russia’s preeminent music venue and hosted the premieres of masterpieces from Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and Rimsky-Korsakov. The Hotel can arrange exclusive access to its backstage area and rehearsal rooms, where a private ballet class with the theatre’s dancers can be enjoyed by guests.

High-end shopping excursions: Petersburg is home to several prized luxury shopping addresses featuring coveted designer brands, including DLT, Au Pont Rouge and Staronevsky Fashion district. The Hotel’s Concierge team will be happy to arrange a comfortable tour by hotel car for a private shopping session in any store, complete with delivery to the hotel.

These are just a few examples of the exciting excursions and unique experiences that await guests at Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg. Visitors travelling from Oman to this incredible destination can take advantage of a variety of convenient flight connections. This easy access, coupled with the new eVisa portal, means that there’s never been a better time to arrange a family holiday or weekend getaway in historic St. Petersburg.