Online permits for land transport from today

Muscat: Starting today, the online platform Naql will be responsible for issuing operating licences to all types of road transport activities in the country.

Naql has been linked to the vehicle registration systems of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), Invest Easy of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) to verify details of the individual transport operators or institutions and companies.

The services can be accessed at the Naql website or from the offices of Sanad and Oman Post.

The permits for foreign cargo transport vehicles for their stay in Oman for more than seven days will be issued through Naql.

The platform will help the authorities to develop an integrated database of all transport operators, including passenger and tourist, school and intercity buses, facilities, trucks and taxis and violations of the executive regulations of the land transport law.

The platform is prepared by an Omani SME, Global Computer Services who will be also responsible for its operations and maintenance over a period of 10 years.