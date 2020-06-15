Main 

Online payment through OmanNet fully operational: CBO

Muscat:  The Central bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the return of the electronic payment gateway service using direct debit cards and other electronic payment services are fully operational.

“CBO assured the safety of data related to the payment services and reaffirms its diligent efforts towards the development, stability, and efficiency of the banking and financial services.”

The ePayment service through the OmanNet network (gateway) is now functional and donations can be made online through the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations, as well as using the credit cards ePayment through Esnad” Portal, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) said.

It may be noted that the online payment using direct debit cards through OmanNet gateway was stopped following a security breach.

the Central Bank of Oman (CBO)  had said that people can continue to pay online with credit and other cards wherever available, withdrawals from ATM of all banks operating in the Sultanate with various bank cards, payments via POS devices of various banks operating in the Sultanate, transfer from one account to another in the same bank and between banks, mobile transfer service.

However, CBO said customers can use the option to pay with ‘credit or other cards’ if the option is available until the service is returned.

 

